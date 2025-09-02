Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 02.09.2025

Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

1 min read
Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Beijing and discussing the war in Ukraine with him, declared readiness on Friday, September 5, to convey "several messages" to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Fico reported on Facebook on Tuesday, the conversation with Putin lasted almost an hour, "during which we focused primarily on the war in Ukraine." According to Fico, Putin informed him "about the progress of negotiations with US President D. Trump in Alaska and the prospects for ending this military conflict."

"From this important conversation, I drew several conclusions and made several messages that I intend to convey to the President of Ukraine, V. Zelenskyy, on Friday," Fico wrote.

Fico added that he also spoke separately with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Tags: #prime_minister #putin #slovakia

MORE ABOUT

16:38 02.09.2025
Putin, Xi Jinping do not discuss possibility of deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine – Ushakov

Putin, Xi Jinping do not discuss possibility of deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine – Ushakov

16:02 02.09.2025
Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

20:41 01.09.2025
Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

18:46 27.08.2025
Ukraine has alternative to fuel from Hungary and Slovakia if they stop exporting due to AFU attacks on Druzhba pipeline - A-95 director

Ukraine has alternative to fuel from Hungary and Slovakia if they stop exporting due to AFU attacks on Druzhba pipeline - A-95 director

09:56 25.08.2025
Putin's Ukraine terms 'typical Russian tactics' – Stubb

Putin's Ukraine terms 'typical Russian tactics' – Stubb

12:56 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy ready to discuss territorial issues with Putin – media

Zelenskyy ready to discuss territorial issues with Putin – media

11:53 23.08.2025
Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

19:02 22.08.2025
Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

19:40 21.08.2025
Putin narrows his claims to Ukrainian territories, focusing on Donbas – media

Putin narrows his claims to Ukrainian territories, focusing on Donbas – media

10:31 21.08.2025
Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

Rescuers from Ukraine at re-certification in Gdansk to confirm their readiness to participate in large-scale intl events

Ukraine’s Air Force: Defense Forces neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs from 8:00 to 16:00, enemy attack continues

Son of suspect in murder of Parubiy fought in 93rd brigade, died in Bakhmut – media

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

CCD: Putin prepares information alibi, lies about attacks on Ukrainian energy

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

AD
AD