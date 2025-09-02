Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Beijing and discussing the war in Ukraine with him, declared readiness on Friday, September 5, to convey "several messages" to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Fico reported on Facebook on Tuesday, the conversation with Putin lasted almost an hour, "during which we focused primarily on the war in Ukraine." According to Fico, Putin informed him "about the progress of negotiations with US President D. Trump in Alaska and the prospects for ending this military conflict."

"From this important conversation, I drew several conclusions and made several messages that I intend to convey to the President of Ukraine, V. Zelenskyy, on Friday," Fico wrote.

Fico added that he also spoke separately with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.