Ukraine, partners not looking for way to stop war without USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and partners are not looking for a way to stop the war without the United States, the plan is to take joint decisive steps, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"So, first of all, we do not plan, we are not looking for a way to stop Putin and how to end this war without the United States. Our plan is to take joint decisive steps," he said during a press conference with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing countries and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Separately, the president noted that Putin wants to "divide us, make us weaker," so it is necessary to put pressure on him together.