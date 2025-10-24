Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy to Downing Street, confirms support for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived at Downing Street on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

During statements to the media, Starmer said he was glad to see the Ukrainian leader again in London and confirmed his support for Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister noted the courage of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression and Vladimir Putin's absolute unwillingness to engage in contact to pave the way for peace. "In fact, the opposite, which is the continued attacks increasingly on civilians and on children and sadly I have to offer you my condolences again, as I did the last time we met and the time before, for those terrible losses," he said.

"I do think that this week we can really bear down on Russian oil and gas… I think there’s further we can do on capability, particularly… long-range capability," Starmer said.

He added: "So we've got really important business to go through with the coalition of the willing today, but it's very good to be able to welcome you back."

As reported, on October 20, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Friday, which will be held in London in a hybrid format – online and offline – with the participation of Zelenskyy.

On October 22, the President of Ukraine said Coalition of the Willing should finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as soon as possible, this is an important element in ending the war.