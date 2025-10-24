Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/16602

At the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in London on Friday, October 24, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the issue of using frozen Russian assets was discussed.

"We are determined to unlock billions [of frozen Russian assets] to help finance Ukraine's defense. The bill for Russia's destruction in Ukraine should be paid by Russia. We want to move ahead and speed up the work delivering reparation loans and get funds flowing to Ukraine," he said during a press conference.

The British Prime Minister also called on third countries to impose sanctions against Russian oil and gas and stop buying them.

He said that in this way, they must stop the Russian war machine.