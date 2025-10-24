Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 24.10.2025

Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense

1 min read
Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/16602

At the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in London on Friday, October 24, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the issue of using frozen Russian assets was discussed.

"We are determined to unlock billions [of frozen Russian assets] to help finance Ukraine's defense. The bill for Russia's destruction in Ukraine should be paid by Russia. We want to move ahead and speed up the work delivering reparation loans and get funds flowing to Ukraine," he said during a press conference.

The British Prime Minister also called on third countries to impose sanctions against Russian oil and gas and stop buying them.

He said that in this way, they must stop the Russian war machine.

Tags: #starmer #assets

MORE ABOUT

21:03 24.10.2025
Starmer: UK accelerating program to provide Ukraine with 5,000 lightweight multirole missiles

Starmer: UK accelerating program to provide Ukraine with 5,000 lightweight multirole missiles

21:02 24.10.2025
Zelenskyy hopes EU to be able to decide on use of frozen Russian assets by end of 2025

Zelenskyy hopes EU to be able to decide on use of frozen Russian assets by end of 2025

18:15 24.10.2025
Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy to Downing Street, confirms support for Ukraine

Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy to Downing Street, confirms support for Ukraine

14:52 24.10.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM’s residence

Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM’s residence

20:32 20.10.2025
USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

20:57 15.10.2025
Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

20:49 02.10.2025
Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

20:28 01.10.2025
Russia prepares plan to seize European assets if EU makes decision on frozen Russian funds

Russia prepares plan to seize European assets if EU makes decision on frozen Russian funds

19:59 24.09.2025
EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

16:09 01.09.2025
Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian govt launches compensation mechanism for war-related business risks – PM

Russians uses KABs for the first time in Odesa region – OVA

Zelenskyy: New coalition ready to talk Ukraine security

Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM’s residence

SBU and NABU uncover currency conversion center operating with assistance of former head of State Tax Service

LATEST

Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

Macron announces delivery of Mirages, Aster missiles for Ukraine's air defense

Ukraine, partners not looking for way to stop war without USA – Zelenskyy

Dutch PM believes Parliament would agree on issue of long-range weapons for Ukraine

Sybiha, Norwegian Defense Minister discuss development of defense industrial cooperation

Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

Ukraine provides all details of air defense needs at Coalition of Willing – Zelenskyy

Sandu appoints businessman from Ukraine as new PM of Moldova

Third Army Corps destroy occupiers' mechanized column near Stavky, Lyman

Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure

AD
AD