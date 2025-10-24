Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:53 24.10.2025

Third Army Corps destroy occupiers' mechanized column near Stavky, Lyman

1 min read
Third Army Corps destroy occupiers' mechanized column near Stavky, Lyman
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Units of the Third Army Corps eliminated the entire mechanized column of the enemy and 20 invaders in the area of ​​the village of Stavky, Lyman urban community, Donetsk region, during an attempt to break through to the lines they held.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Third Army Corps on Friday, the invaders' armored personnel carrier exploded on a minefield, and while the enemy infantry was scattering, drones were finishing off the armor. The Russian tank was also destroyed with two hits to the hull and a control FPV drone to the turret.

"The remnants of the enemy's manpower have already been finished off from the air by heavy bombers. And the enemy assault and attempt to break through the corps' defense line in Donetsk region have finally failed," the corps said.

Tags: #donetsk_region #third_army_corps

MORE ABOUT

17:44 24.10.2025
AFU liberate Torske village in Donetsk region

AFU liberate Torske village in Donetsk region

11:11 15.10.2025
Russia attacks fire station in Donetsk region – SES

Russia attacks fire station in Donetsk region – SES

11:10 15.10.2025
Russia seizes 16 sq km of gray zone, three villages in western Donetsk region – DeepState

Russia seizes 16 sq km of gray zone, three villages in western Donetsk region – DeepState

14:59 14.10.2025
Ukraine advances up to 1.6 km in separate directions on Pokrovsk axis - Syrsky

Ukraine advances up to 1.6 km in separate directions on Pokrovsk axis - Syrsky

11:36 10.10.2025
Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState

Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState

12:09 08.10.2025
Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

11:06 07.10.2025
Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

14:19 04.10.2025
French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

10:50 25.09.2025
Russians shells Donetsk region 32 times in 24 hours, 5 people killed, 17 injured – OVA

Russians shells Donetsk region 32 times in 24 hours, 5 people killed, 17 injured – OVA

15:40 20.09.2025
One person killed, 5 others injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

One person killed, 5 others injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian govt launches compensation mechanism for war-related business risks – PM

Russians uses KABs for the first time in Odesa region – OVA

Zelenskyy: New coalition ready to talk Ukraine security

Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM’s residence

SBU and NABU uncover currency conversion center operating with assistance of former head of State Tax Service

LATEST

Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure

Network of hospitals providing joint replacement services in Kyiv expands to 9 facilities – city authorities

Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy to Downing Street, confirms support for Ukraine

Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

Ukrainian govt launches compensation mechanism for war-related business risks – PM

Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

Zelenskyy briefs King Charles III about situation in Ukraine

Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks renamed National Association of Banks of Ukraine

More than 90% of Ukrainians hold unfavorable view of Russia - poll

Defense forces push back near Pokrovsky, Russians gain in Donetsk and Zaporizhia – DeepState

AD
AD