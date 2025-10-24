Third Army Corps destroy occupiers' mechanized column near Stavky, Lyman

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Units of the Third Army Corps eliminated the entire mechanized column of the enemy and 20 invaders in the area of ​​the village of Stavky, Lyman urban community, Donetsk region, during an attempt to break through to the lines they held.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Third Army Corps on Friday, the invaders' armored personnel carrier exploded on a minefield, and while the enemy infantry was scattering, drones were finishing off the armor. The Russian tank was also destroyed with two hits to the hull and a control FPV drone to the turret.

"The remnants of the enemy's manpower have already been finished off from the air by heavy bombers. And the enemy assault and attempt to break through the corps' defense line in Donetsk region have finally failed," the corps said.