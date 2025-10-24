Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:32 24.10.2025

Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks renamed National Association of Banks of Ukraine

2 min read
Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks renamed National Association of Banks of Ukraine
Photo: https://nabu.ua

The Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks (NABU) has officially changed its name to the National Association of Banks of Ukraine.

"We've long been referred to as the National Association of Banks of Ukraine, and that name truly reflects our mission and responsibility," said NABU Council Chairman Volodymyr Mudry at the association's general assembly held earlier this week.

The relevant amendments have been entered into the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Associations.

As the association clarified, its English name now also reads National Association of Banks of Ukraine (NABU), consistent with its Ukrainian abbreviation.

Mudry added that among NABU's priorities for 2026 are expanding cooperation with government authorities and international financial institutions, including the EBRD, IFC, IMF, and World Bank.

Other key areas include strengthening collaboration with European banking associations and developing various forms of lending, including mortgage, consortium, factoring, and project financing.

Particular attention will be devoted to developing the capital market, implementing EU regulatory standards, and advancing the green finance agenda.

"The word 'National' underscores our commitment to serving the entire Ukrainian banking system, as a single, strong, and distinct community," Mudry concluded.

During the assembly, members also approved the audit commission's 2024 report, endorsed updates to the association's charter and internal regulations, and adopted a new procedure for determining membership fees.

The banking community reaffirmed confidence in the current NABU Council, which was re-elected without changes.

All decisions were made with participation from representatives of 31 member banks, most of them unanimously.

Tags: #nabu #association_of_banks

