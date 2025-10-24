EU to continue its peace efforts, incl through Coalition of the Willing

European Union leaders say they will continue their efforts to find peace for Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States.

This is said in the statement of conclusions, which was agreed upon by 26 member states of the European Union following the discussion of the Ukrainian issue at the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

“The European Union and its Member States will continue contributing to peace efforts, notably through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States, and by intensifying their global outreach, in accordance with the European Union’s aim to promote peace, as enshrined in the Treaties,” the documents reads.

The EU leaders are sure that Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively “is an integral part of any future security guarantees.” “The European Union and Member States are ready to contribute to robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, in particular by supporting Ukraine’s ability to deter aggression and defend itself effectively, based on their respective competences and capabilities and in line with international law,” the statement says.

In this regard, the leaders welcomed the ongoing work to review the mandates of the European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) and the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). “Member States are committed to contributing to training and equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The European Council underlines the importance of stepping up support for Ukraine in line with the EU-Ukraine Joint security commitments,” the document notes.

Also, the European Council outlined “critical need to ensure that Ukraine remains resilient and has the budgetary and military means to continue to exercise its inherent right of self-defence and counter Russia’s aggression.” “The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support in the long term, together with like-minded partners and allies,” the statement says.

To illustrate the assistance already provided, the European Council released data showing that, in 2025, the European Union has provided to Ukraine’s budget EUR 20.5 billion, of which EUR 6.5 billion have been disbursed under the Ukraine Facility, and EUR 14 billion under the G7 ERA initiative, which is repaid by the windfall profits stemming from immobilised Russian assets. Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression, the European Union and its Member States have provided EUR 177.5 billion in support for Ukraine and its people.