Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:32 24.10.2025

EU to continue its peace efforts, incl through Coalition of the Willing

2 min read
EU to continue its peace efforts, incl through Coalition of the Willing

European Union leaders say they will continue their efforts to find peace for Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States.

This is said in the statement of conclusions, which was agreed upon by 26 member states of the European Union following the discussion of the Ukrainian issue at the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

“The European Union and its Member States will continue contributing to peace efforts, notably through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States, and by intensifying their global outreach, in accordance with the European Union’s aim to promote peace, as enshrined in the Treaties,” the documents reads.

The EU leaders are sure that Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively “is an integral part of any future security guarantees.” “The European Union and Member States are ready to contribute to robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, in particular by supporting Ukraine’s ability to deter aggression and defend itself effectively, based on their respective competences and capabilities and in line with international law,” the statement says.

In this regard, the leaders welcomed the ongoing work to review the mandates of the European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) and the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). “Member States are committed to contributing to training and equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The European Council underlines the importance of stepping up support for Ukraine in line with the EU-Ukraine Joint security commitments,” the document notes.

Also, the European Council outlined “critical need to ensure that Ukraine remains resilient and has the budgetary and military means to continue to exercise its inherent right of self-defence and counter Russia’s aggression.” “The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support in the long term, together with like-minded partners and allies,” the statement says.

To illustrate the assistance already provided, the European Council released data showing that, in 2025, the European Union has provided to Ukraine’s budget EUR 20.5 billion, of which EUR 6.5 billion have been disbursed under the Ukraine Facility, and EUR 14 billion under the G7 ERA initiative, which is repaid by the windfall profits stemming from immobilised Russian assets. Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression, the European Union and its Member States have provided EUR 177.5 billion in support for Ukraine and its people.

 

Tags: #european_union

MORE ABOUT

09:40 23.10.2025
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia

EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia

20:01 14.10.2025
Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

17:02 11.10.2025
EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

09:49 25.09.2025
Decision on Ukrainian territory should be made by Ukraine, Europe will continue support - von der Leyen

Decision on Ukrainian territory should be made by Ukraine, Europe will continue support - von der Leyen

15:52 22.09.2025
European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

21:28 17.09.2025
New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

14:02 11.08.2025
EU confirms emergency foreign ministers meeting on upcoming Trump-Putin talks

EU confirms emergency foreign ministers meeting on upcoming Trump-Putin talks

14:18 09.08.2025
Ukraine Facility's fourth tranche amounts to EUR 3.2 bln instead of previous EUR 3.05 bln

Ukraine Facility's fourth tranche amounts to EUR 3.2 bln instead of previous EUR 3.05 bln

15:39 08.08.2025
Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

15:02 31.07.2025
EU has no plans to freeze funding to Ukraine – European Commission spokesman Mercier

EU has no plans to freeze funding to Ukraine – European Commission spokesman Mercier

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko on heating season: We follow decisions of local authorities

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

Costa: EU committed to addressing Ukraine's pressing financial needs for next two years

LATEST

Svyrydenko on heating season: We follow decisions of local authorities

Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

Ukrainian delegation holds number of bilateral meetings in Brussels within framework of European Council

Defense forces repel the enemy in Pokrovsk district, while Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions – DeepState

White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

EU again fails to make decision on opening negotiating clusters with Ukraine

Unmanned Systems Force strike 868 enemy targets in past 24 hours

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

AD
AD