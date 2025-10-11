Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:02 11.10.2025

EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

1 min read
EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

The European Union will introduce a new Entry/Exit System (EES) from October 12, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine explains how it will operate.

"The EU begins a phased launch of the digital Entry/Exit System at external borders, in particular with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The EES will apply to all third-country nationals, including Ukrainians, who cross the border of the Schengen area for a short-term stay [up to 90 days within a 180-day period]," the State Border Guard Service said in a Telegram message on Saturday.

The system will automatically record the date, time and place of entry and exit, replacing stamps in passports. During the first entry, biometric data will be registered - a photo of the face and fingerprints. In the future, the control process will become faster thanks to electronic data verification.

"We urge citizens to take these changes into account when planning their trips," the State Border Guard Service added.

Tags: #european_union #ees

