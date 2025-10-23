Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

The meeting last Friday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump resulted in US sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, as well as the cancellation of a meeting between the American leader and Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

"We have sanctions on Russian energy. We can’t have a meeting in Hungary without Ukraine. And we don’t have Tomahawks yet. That’s all. This is the result. I think it’s not bad," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Brussels.

According to the president, "something comes up every day." "I don’t know, maybe tomorrow we’ll have Tomahawks," he added.