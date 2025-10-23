Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:42 23.10.2025

Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine
Photo: https://www.axios.com

The meeting last Friday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump resulted in US sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, as well as the cancellation of a meeting between the American leader and Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

"We have sanctions on Russian energy. We can’t have a meeting in Hungary without Ukraine. And we don’t have Tomahawks yet. That’s all. This is the result. I think it’s not bad," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Brussels.

According to the president, "something comes up every day." "I don’t know, maybe tomorrow we’ll have Tomahawks," he added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

16:57 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate their positions ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in London

Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate their positions ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in London

14:59 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

14:51 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

10:45 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

09:14 23.10.2025
War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

19:01 22.10.2025
Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

18:33 22.10.2025
Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

17:55 22.10.2025
Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

17:50 22.10.2025
Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

17:32 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine never used American long-range weapons to attack Russian territory

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

LATEST

Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it

CoE Secretary General shocked by death of journalist, cameraman from Freedom TV channel due to Russian drone strike

Ukraine counts on cooperation with Finland to purchase long-range missiles – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Meloni discuss protection of Ukrainian energy from Russian attacks, SAFE program

NATO's senior rep to Ukraine visits NSATU HQ in Wiesbaden

US Congress considers bipartisan bill on strategic partnership on eastern flank – ambassador

NATO Secretary General to visit London to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday

Russia wiping out Pokrovsk agglomeration with aerial bombs – 7th corps of Airborne assault troops brigade

Ukraine needs funds from frozen Russian assets in 2026 – Zelenskyy

China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

AD
AD