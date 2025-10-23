Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate their positions ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on strengthening air defense, the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, and strengthening defense cooperation.

“The Head of State informed his French counterpart about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and residential buildings. According to the President, one of the key priorities now is to strengthen air defense and ensure the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system. Particular attention was given to enhancing defense cooperation, developing related production capacities, and adopting concrete decisions that can significantly reinforce Ukraine not only in the short term but also in the long run,” the press service of the President’s Office said on its website Thursday.

Zelenskyy and Macron coordinated their positions ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting, which will take place in London on Friday.

“The leaders share a common vision: now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia. To achieve this, it is essential to continue increasing pressure on the Russian Federation, expand support for Ukraine, and finalize the work on security guarantees,” the presidential website says.

The President of Ukraine thanked France and personally Emmanuel Macron for support in adopting the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. “This is precisely the kind of pressure that, in unity with the United States and other partners, can compel Russia to move toward genuine diplomacy,” Zelenskyy emphasized.