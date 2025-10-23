Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:57 23.10.2025

Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate their positions ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in London

2 min read
Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate their positions ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on strengthening air defense, the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, and strengthening defense cooperation.

“The Head of State informed his French counterpart about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and residential buildings. According to the President, one of the key priorities now is to strengthen air defense and ensure the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system. Particular attention was given to enhancing defense cooperation, developing related production capacities, and adopting concrete decisions that can significantly reinforce Ukraine not only in the short term but also in the long run,” the press service of the President’s Office said on its website Thursday.

Zelenskyy and Macron coordinated their positions ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting, which will take place in London on Friday.

“The leaders share a common vision: now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia. To achieve this, it is essential to continue increasing pressure on the Russian Federation, expand support for Ukraine, and finalize the work on security guarantees,” the presidential website says.

The President of Ukraine thanked France and personally Emmanuel Macron for support in adopting the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. “This is precisely the kind of pressure that, in unity with the United States and other partners, can compel Russia to move toward genuine diplomacy,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Tags: #zelenskyy #macron

MORE ABOUT

18:42 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

14:59 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

14:51 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

10:45 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

19:01 22.10.2025
Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

18:33 22.10.2025
Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

17:55 22.10.2025
Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

17:50 22.10.2025
Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

17:32 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

17:22 22.10.2025
Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine never used American long-range weapons to attack Russian territory

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

LATEST

Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it

CoE Secretary General shocked by death of journalist, cameraman from Freedom TV channel due to Russian drone strike

Ukraine counts on cooperation with Finland to purchase long-range missiles – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Meloni discuss protection of Ukrainian energy from Russian attacks, SAFE program

NATO's senior rep to Ukraine visits NSATU HQ in Wiesbaden

US Congress considers bipartisan bill on strategic partnership on eastern flank – ambassador

NATO Secretary General to visit London to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday

Russia wiping out Pokrovsk agglomeration with aerial bombs – 7th corps of Airborne assault troops brigade

Ukraine needs funds from frozen Russian assets in 2026 – Zelenskyy

China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

AD
AD