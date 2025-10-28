Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has returned to power with a call to immediately stop Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, according to the party's website. He said this was contrary to the interests of Ukraine and its allies, as it provided funding for the aggressor state.

"The whole world is waiting for several important events. On 30 October, a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place. We very much hope that, in addition to tariffs and trade duties, the central topic will be the war in Ukraine and its cessation. Not in two or three years, but right now," Poroshenko said.

The politician stressed that the European Commission's report will be released on 4 November. He called for decisive action: strengthening sanctions, large-scale military and financial support for Ukraine, and combating Russian cyber influence, including banning Telegram.

European Solidarity has registered a draft resolution to stop transit. Poroshenko noted that Druzhba's daily operations bring Russia about $25 million, which goes towards the war. In a year and a half, that's $10 billion, or millions of drones used to kill Ukrainians.

He called on parliament to adopt the decision and put it to a vote.