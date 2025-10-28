Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:13 28.10.2025

Poroshenko called for a halt to Russian oil transit through Druzhba

2 min read
Poroshenko called for a halt to Russian oil transit through Druzhba
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has returned to power with a call to immediately stop Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, according to the party's website. He said this was contrary to the interests of Ukraine and its allies, as it provided funding for the aggressor state.

"The whole world is waiting for several important events. On 30 October, a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place. We very much hope that, in addition to tariffs and trade duties, the central topic will be the war in Ukraine and its cessation. Not in two or three years, but right now," Poroshenko said.

The politician stressed that the European Commission's report will be released on 4 November. He called for decisive action: strengthening sanctions, large-scale military and financial support for Ukraine, and combating Russian cyber influence, including banning Telegram.

European Solidarity has registered a draft resolution to stop transit. Poroshenko noted that Druzhba's daily operations bring Russia about $25 million, which goes towards the war. In a year and a half, that's $10 billion, or millions of drones used to kill Ukrainians.

He called on parliament to adopt the decision and put it to a vote.

 

Tags: #druzhba #poroshenko #european_solidarity_party

MORE ABOUT

17:28 25.10.2025
Poroshenko: Another batch of Ai-Petri counter-technical reconnaissance complexes delivered to AFU

Poroshenko: Another batch of Ai-Petri counter-technical reconnaissance complexes delivered to AFU

20:16 22.10.2025
Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

11:12 19.10.2025
Trump has the tools to pressure Putin to end the war, Poroshenko claims

Trump has the tools to pressure Putin to end the war, Poroshenko claims

12:05 17.10.2025
Without Ukraine in NATO, there won’t be stable security in Europe - Poroshenko

Without Ukraine in NATO, there won’t be stable security in Europe - Poroshenko

16:50 15.10.2025
Poroshenko calls on Europe to live without Russia

Poroshenko calls on Europe to live without Russia

21:36 13.10.2025
Petro Poroshenko calls on world to focus efforts on ending war in Ukraine after peace deal on Gaza

Petro Poroshenko calls on world to focus efforts on ending war in Ukraine after peace deal on Gaza

15:16 13.10.2025
Court to continue hearing Poroshenko's lawsuit to lift sanctions against him in closed session on Nov 7 – lawyer

Court to continue hearing Poroshenko's lawsuit to lift sanctions against him in closed session on Nov 7 – lawyer

19:28 12.10.2025
Europe's security begins with Ukraine - Poroshenko in Visby

Europe's security begins with Ukraine - Poroshenko in Visby

10:51 08.10.2025
Work of European Solidarity and Holos Rada factions more often assessed positively than negatively - KIIS poll

Work of European Solidarity and Holos Rada factions more often assessed positively than negatively - KIIS poll

09:20 07.10.2025
Poroshenko handed over 25 Ai-Petri complexes to the army

Poroshenko handed over 25 Ai-Petri complexes to the army

HOT NEWS

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

Controlled arms export program should be launched next month – Zelenskyy at meeting with govt officials

Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

PM: Key priority of Defense Ministry for next 100 days is to boost production of Ukrainian weapons

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

Zelenskyy calls Stubb to discuss current situation

Internal Minister: Along with communities, team of nearly 2,000 rescue officers created in four months

Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister with stealing UAH 23 bln worth of Ukrainian grain

Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

AD
AD