Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson believes that the first deliveries of the latest Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine will be possible within three years.

"We're currently talking about the latest generation, which has been recently unveiled here in Sweden. Production capacity is just being established, so in practice, we're talking about three years. We'll be able to begin deliveries sometime then, and, of course, we can't deliver 150 aircraft right away. This is a long-term process," Kristersson said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Linköping, Sweden.

In this context, the Prime Minister noted the importance of considering all options for long-term financing for Ukraine, in particular, the discussion of frozen Russian assets is underway.