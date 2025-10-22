Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:52 22.10.2025

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

1 min read
Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson believes that the first deliveries of the latest Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine will be possible within three years.

"We're currently talking about the latest generation, which has been recently unveiled here in Sweden. Production capacity is just being established, so in practice, we're talking about three years. We'll be able to begin deliveries sometime then, and, of course, we can't deliver 150 aircraft right away. This is a long-term process," Kristersson said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Linköping, Sweden.

In this context, the Prime Minister noted the importance of considering all options for long-term financing for Ukraine, in particular, the discussion of frozen Russian assets is underway.

Tags: #kristersson #gripen

MORE ABOUT

19:01 22.10.2025
Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

17:32 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

17:22 22.10.2025
Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

17:01 22.10.2025
Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

16:43 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy to discuss defense export deal with Saab in Sweden – media

Zelenskyy to discuss defense export deal with Saab in Sweden – media

10:09 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy meeting with Swedish PM on Wed

Zelenskyy meeting with Swedish PM on Wed

17:57 01.10.2025
Finland, Sweden urge EU to use frozen Russian funds for loan to Ukraine – media

Finland, Sweden urge EU to use frozen Russian funds for loan to Ukraine – media

18:23 11.12.2023
Sweden allocates $133 mln to Ukraine to support population in winter - prime minister

Sweden allocates $133 mln to Ukraine to support population in winter - prime minister

16:41 19.08.2023
Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

18:52 15.02.2023
Swedish PM visits settlements of Kyiv region affected by occupation and military operations

Swedish PM visits settlements of Kyiv region affected by occupation and military operations

HOT NEWS

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

LATEST

Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

State Customs Service implements AI-based function and voice communication

AD
AD