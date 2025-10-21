Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:12 21.10.2025

SBR conducts searches at former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – source

1 min read
SBR conducts searches at former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – source

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are conducting investigative actions on Tuesday at the former head of NPC (National Power Company) Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsy, a law enforcement source has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Investigative actions are being conducted as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings regarding abuse of office and misappropriation of state company funds," the agency's interlocutor informed.

According to the source, searches are also being conducted at Ukrenergo and organizations that may be involved in the illegal scheme of misappropriation of funds during the construction of power lines.

The agency does not yet have official information about these investigative actions.

