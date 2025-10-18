I told Zelenskyy and Putin: stop right now at battle line – Trump

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

U.S. President Donald Trump, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he called on the leaders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation to stop military actions "right now at the battle line".

"Stop at the battle line and both sides should go home, go to their families, stop the killing, and that should be it. Stop right now at the battle line. I told that to President Zelenskyy. I told it to President Putin," Trump said after the meeting at the White House.