19:52 17.10.2025

Ukraine, Poland may cooperate on SMR projects – head of Ukrainian Nuclear Forum

Joint Ukrainian-Polish energy projects could include small modular reactors (SMRs), which could potentially make use of existing thermal power plant infrastructure, according to Ihor Dyr, CEO of the Ukrainian Nuclear Forum association.

"As we're joining the European Union, we'll most likely not rebuild the destroyed thermal power plants. But we can use their infrastructure to install small modular reactors on those sites," Dyr said at the Polish Business Breakfast held during the Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) on Friday.

He noted that Ukrainian thermal power plants have unfortunately become targets of Russian attacks, while Poland is phasing out its thermal generation in line with EU carbon reduction requirements.

According to Dyr, Poland is exploring various SMR development scenarios, and energy projects remain a top priority for funding from international partners.

