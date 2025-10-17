Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:41 17.10.2025

Szijjártó says he spoke with Ushakov on Friday

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/szijjarto.peter.official

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said he spoke with Dmitry Ushakov, an adviser to Vladimir Putin, on Friday.

“Preparations in full swing—just spoke with Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Policy Advisor to President Putin,” he said on X.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán earlier said he expected to hold a conversation later on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RMF24 reports.

Tags: #ushakov #szijjártó

