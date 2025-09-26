Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:01 26.09.2025

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/szijjarto.peter.official

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession."

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession. He's now starting to see things that aren't there," he said on the X social network.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian military had recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace, probably Hungarian drones, they could be conducting reconnaissance of industrial potential in border areas

