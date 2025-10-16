Interfax-Ukraine
20:24 16.10.2025

Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Luxembourg

Photo: https://x.com/yuriko_backes/status/1978817710424244718?s=46&t=rHp0vit1u-EWlXgd79y2KA

Following a working visit to Brussels, where he participated in a meeting in the Ramstein format, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrived in Luxembourg.

"Great honor to welcome Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to Luxembourg. From day one we remain fully committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes. Europe cannot be safe as long as Ukraine is not free," Luxembourg Defense Minister Yuriko Backes said on the X social network.

Earlier, at NATO headquarters on the sidelines of Ramstein, Minister Backes announced that Luxembourg is providing EUR 15 million to Ukraine as part of NATO's PURL initiative for the purchase of the U.S. weapons for Ukraine.

