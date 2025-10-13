Zelenskyy after priority outcomes of Staff HQ meeting: protection and restoration of energy sector; additional helicopter groups to be formed to protect against drones

Expanding the capabilities of army aviation to protect against drones and restoring energy are the main issues discussed at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on Monday, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. The top priority was the protection and restoration of our energy sector. Reports on repair efforts in the regions affected by Russian strikes were presented. I am grateful to everyone involved and working practically around the clock—often these are truly heroic efforts by our energy workers, repair crews, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The most difficult situation remains in the frontline communities and those near the border with Russia—areas where Russian attack drones and missiles have the shortest flight time and where air alerts and shelling occur almost constantly,” he said on X.

Zelenskyy noted that among military issues considered was expanding the capabilities of army aviation to protect against drones.

“As for military matters, we defined how to expand the capabilities of army aviation to defend against drones. Additional helicopter groups will be formed. We are working with partners to provide Ukraine with more of the necessary types of aircraft. Reports were also presented on cooperation with manufacturers of interceptor drones—maximum production volumes are needed,” he noted.

The President noted the report of the Minister of Defense on the preparation of a new meeting of the Ramstein group.

"Today as well, Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on preparations for the upcom

By ending Russia's war against Ukraine and reliably ensuring our security, the security of all of Europe can be properly strengthened.ing Ramstein meeting, scheduled for Wednesday. Our priorities are air defense—and we now have not only a list of the necessary systems and missiles—but also a clear understanding of which country can ensure prompt delivery and under what conditions,” Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that the European arms supply program Security Action for Europe "still needs to be filled with really relevant content."

