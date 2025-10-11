Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:50 11.10.2025

Ukrainian, US leaders discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, related agreements

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump discussed Russia’s strikes on energy and opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, as well as agreements on this.

"I appreciate his willingness to support us. We discussed opportunities to bolster our air defense, as well as concrete agreements that we are working on to ensure this. There are good options and solid ideas on how to truly strengthen us," Zelenskyy wrote following his conversation with Trump on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that in a conversation with the American leader he informed him about Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector.

"There needs to be readiness on the Russian side to engage in real diplomacy—this can be achieved through strength. Thank you, Mr. President!" Zelenskyy summed up.

Tags: #air_defense #zelenskyy #trump

