Facts
16:41 11.10.2025

Zelenskyy - Trump: If war in Middle East can be stopped, so can others, incl this Russian war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his conversation with US President Donald Trump a good and productive one and expressed hope that Russia’s war against Ukraine, like all other wars that ended with Trump’s assistance, will be stopped.

"I had a call with US President Donald Trump—a very positive and productive one. I congratulated President Trump on his success and the Middle East deal he was able to secure, which is an outstanding achievement. If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well—including the Russian war," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

