Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss Coalition of Willing next meeting date

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with whom he will discuss the meeting on security guarantees and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

"The first topic is our meeting on security guarantees and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. And we will decide with him what date and what format we can choose," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

He said he hopes that the meeting in one format or another will take place within two weeks or this month.

"This is crucial because I want to at least take the final steps to specify the details of security guarantees. But to put it on paper, not just talk about it. And I think this meeting will be very important," the president said.

In addition, he is going to discuss with Starmer the possibility of the UK joining the PURL program.

"It is a good signal if Cyrus decides to join PURL. For us, this is air defense," the head of state added.