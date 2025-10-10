Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:21 10.10.2025

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss Coalition of Willing next meeting date

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss Coalition of Willing next meeting date
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with whom he will discuss the meeting on security guarantees and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

"The first topic is our meeting on security guarantees and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. And we will decide with him what date and what format we can choose," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

He said he hopes that the meeting in one format or another will take place within two weeks or this month.

"This is crucial because I want to at least take the final steps to specify the details of security guarantees. But to put it on paper, not just talk about it. And I think this meeting will be very important," the president said.

In addition, he is going to discuss with Starmer the possibility of the UK joining the PURL program.

"It is a good signal if Cyrus decides to join PURL. For us, this is air defense," the head of state added.

Tags: #coalition #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:25 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We to do everything to protect facilities beyond local authorities' capacity

Zelenskyy: We to do everything to protect facilities beyond local authorities' capacity

21:16 10.10.2025
Possibility of repelling attack decreases by 20-30% due to weather conditions – Zelenskyy

Possibility of repelling attack decreases by 20-30% due to weather conditions – Zelenskyy

21:14 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

20:51 10.10.2025
AFU destroy Russian equipment in Dobropillia axis – Zelenskyy

AFU destroy Russian equipment in Dobropillia axis – Zelenskyy

14:42 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy discusses frozen Russian assets with European Central Bank president

Zelenskyy discusses frozen Russian assets with European Central Bank president

20:33 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Everyone to have to do work on preparing for winter at regional level

Zelenskyy: Everyone to have to do work on preparing for winter at regional level

20:11 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

20:01 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

19:57 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

21:15 08.10.2025
Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We to do everything to protect facilities beyond local authorities' capacity

Possibility of repelling attack decreases by 20-30% due to weather conditions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

AFU destroy Russian equipment in Dobropillia axis – Zelenskyy

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

LATEST

Moldova ready to help Transdniestria with gas, but no requests made - Moldovan energy minister

Ukraine, Netherlands to produce drones jointly, memo signed

US First Lady speaks of near-term plans to return Ukrainian children from Russia

Ukraine backs Italian FM's call to establish truce during 2026 Olympics in Feb

UK Ministry of Defense: Hundreds of air defense missiles delivered to Ukraine almost six months ahead of schedule

Ukrainian delegation in USA to discuss strategic partnership, incl Drone Deal – MFA

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists victims of Russian airstrike in Kaniv

Issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine near resolution – Zelenskyy

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

AD
AD