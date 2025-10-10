Zelenskyy, Trump discuss possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Photo: Raytheon Missiles & Defense

During the last meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles, but also HIMARS, ATACMS.

"We talked with President Trump during our last meeting in New York. We talked not only about Tomahawk [missiles]. We talked about HIMARS, and I mentioned ATACMS. In fact, when you have, for example, 40, 50 or 60 ATACMS between us, it's nothing," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

He said Ukraine uses 140-150 drones of its own production, and can assemble 300-350, "and when you have, for example, 40 or 50 ATACMS for a long period of time – it means nothing, between us."