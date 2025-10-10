Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:42 10.10.2025

Zelenskyy discusses frozen Russian assets with European Central Bank president

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

"We discussed how to fairly use frozen Russian assets to protect against the Russian war and restore life in Ukraine. There is a solution to how to do this. Thank you for your support. There must be sufficient political will in Europe, because that is where the largest part of these assets is concentrated," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

He noted that most partners support this, and Ukraine is counting on action.

The president also informed Lagarde about the consequences of the Russian night attack on energy infrastructure.

"Repair teams and energy specialists are currently working in various regions of our country. We are doing everything we can to restore normal life. It is important that Russia bears real responsibility for what is prolonging this war and trying to destroy life," he stressed.

Zelenskyy and Lagarde agreed to work closely together with other European leaders.

Tags: #lagarde #zelenskyy

