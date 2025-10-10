Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:19 10.10.2025

HACC upholds in absentia verdict of MP Odarchenko for bribery

2 min read
HACC upholds in absentia verdict of MP Odarchenko for bribery

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found the current Member of Parliament of Ukraine Andriy Odarchenko guilty of attempted bribery and upheld the absentee sentence of eight years in prison

"On October 10, the Appellate Chamber of the HACC completed the consideration of the appeals of the defense and prosecution against the HACC verdict of November 14, 2024, by which the current People's Deputy of Ukraine was found guilty of providing an illegal benefit to the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine (Part 4, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the HACC said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The Appellate Chamber reminds that the court of first instance sentenced the specified person to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all property belonging to him and deprivation of the right to hold positions in state bodies for a period of three years.

"According to the results of the consideration, the panel of judges left the appeals of the parties without satisfaction, and the verdict of the Supreme Court of Cassation unchanged," the message states.

The decision entered into force from the moment of its announcement and can be appealed to the Cassation Criminal Court within the Supreme Court.

During the consideration by the court of first instance, the convicted person was declared a state and international wanted person, and the bail in the amount of UAH 15 million was collected as state revenue.

The court does not specify the name of the fugitive deputy, but refers to Odarchenko.

Tags: #prison #hacc #odarchenko

