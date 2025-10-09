Interfax-Ukraine
19:57 09.10.2025

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled a meeting for Friday, October 10, to audit all agreements with partners for 2025.

"I also scheduled a meeting for tomorrow to audit all our agreements with partners for this year. What has been achieved, what has been implemented and what needs to be implemented. Ukrainian foreign policy has been much more active these years than ever. And it is necessary that each of our meetings, each of our agreements yield real results for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

The president said the results of such a foreign policy audit will include relevant conclusions and instructions for the next three months.

"Weapons for Ukraine, finances, energy support, all forms of pressure on Russia and the negotiation track. These are key areas," he added.

According to Zelenskyy, he expects a report from the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the President's Office, as well as the National Security and Defense Council.

