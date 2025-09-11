Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:49 11.09.2025

Ukraine must prepare almost 18 GW of available capacity for heating season

2 min read
Ukraine must prepare 17.6 GW of available capacity by the beginning of the autumn-winter period 2025/2026, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk reported following the results of the meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters chaired by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko in Zaporizhia on Thursday.

"Repair and restoration work is ongoing at energy facilities. We must prepare 17.6 GW of available capacity for the heating season loading," Hrynchuk wrote on her Facebook.

She noted that in terms of energy, preparations for the heating season are proceeding according to the established deadlines, and in some cases even ahead of schedule. In particular, according to her, distributed generation is actively developing.

"This year, companies have already commissioned 194.11 MW of new distributed generation capacities. Another 383.54 MW are planned by the end of the year," Hrynchuk noted.

She specified that energy companies and regions are implementing projects to install gas turbine and gas piston units with assistance from international partners, in particular, from the Energy Support Fund, UNDP, EBRD, JICA, the World Bank, etc.

The Minister of Energy indicated that all possible scenarios are being calculated in order to maximally prepare our energy system for the next winter.

"We continue to coordinate our actions with all state departments, institutions and local authorities to minimize any risks of power shortages and provide Ukrainians with heat, gas and light this winter," the minister emphasized

