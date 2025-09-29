Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

The government is working to ensure that Ukraine is ready for all challenges for our energy sector this winter, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"The Russians continue to shell our energy infrastructure. The reaction in such cases must be quick, light and heat must be provided regardless of the circumstances and actions of the enemy. And this is what we are working on — special attention to frontline regions," she wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

Svyrydenko reported that the previous day a staff meeting was held in Chernihiv to prepare for the heating season.

"Ensuring a stable heating season is a key topic. We received reports from the relevant state authorities and regional administration heads on their preparations for winter. We expect all procedures to be completed by October 15," she noted.

Also this week, the government issued instructions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity for enterprises that support frontline communities.

Additionally, according to her information, the readiness of the Invincibility Point network is being assessed to enable continuous operation "if such a need arises."

"Special attention is being paid to increasing the capacity of distributed generation," the head of government said.

Additionally, opportunities are being created to prepare for winter at the community level. Condominiums and housing associations can use the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program to install their own alternative energy sources. "We are working to improve access to the program," she wrote.

"Winter resilience is one of the priorities of the Government. The enemy will not be able to deprive us of heat and light. We are working to be ready for all the challenges for our energy sector this winter," Svyrydenko said.