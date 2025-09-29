Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:30 29.09.2025

Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

2 min read
Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

The government is working to ensure that Ukraine is ready for all challenges for our energy sector this winter, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"The Russians continue to shell our energy infrastructure. The reaction in such cases must be quick, light and heat must be provided regardless of the circumstances and actions of the enemy. And this is what we are working on — special attention to frontline regions," she wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

Svyrydenko reported that the previous day a staff meeting was held in Chernihiv to prepare for the heating season.

"Ensuring a stable heating season is a key topic. We received reports from the relevant state authorities and regional administration heads on their preparations for winter. We expect all procedures to be completed by October 15," she noted.

Also this week, the government issued instructions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity for enterprises that support frontline communities.

Additionally, according to her information, the readiness of the Invincibility Point network is being assessed to enable continuous operation "if such a need arises."

"Special attention is being paid to increasing the capacity of distributed generation," the head of government said.

Additionally, opportunities are being created to prepare for winter at the community level. Condominiums and housing associations can use the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program to install their own alternative energy sources. "We are working to improve access to the program," she wrote.

"Winter resilience is one of the priorities of the Government. The enemy will not be able to deprive us of heat and light. We are working to be ready for all the challenges for our energy sector this winter," Svyrydenko said.

Tags: #winter #energy #preparation

MORE ABOUT

14:49 26.09.2025
Naftogaz proposes first energy projects within agreement with USA — Bloomberg

Naftogaz proposes first energy projects within agreement with USA — Bloomberg

19:23 25.09.2025
Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

10:01 25.09.2025
Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

09:08 24.09.2025
Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

14:53 23.09.2025
DTEK, American Fluence to build Poland's BESS with capacity of 133 MW

DTEK, American Fluence to build Poland's BESS with capacity of 133 MW

15:13 22.09.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

13:53 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

13:05 18.09.2025
Govt extends project to assist population of frontline regions with LNG for 2025/2026 autumn-winter period, incl Zaporizhia

Govt extends project to assist population of frontline regions with LNG for 2025/2026 autumn-winter period, incl Zaporizhia

16:56 16.09.2025
Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

19:49 11.09.2025
Ukraine must prepare almost 18 GW of available capacity for heating season

Ukraine must prepare almost 18 GW of available capacity for heating season

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

LATEST

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

PrivatBank to launch program for financing purchase of agricultural land

Construction in Ukraine up 16.1% in seven months – statistics

Ukraine among top-five suppliers of organic products to EU – Dpty Minister of Economy

NBU's FX interventions down by 14.1% over week

Cabinet clarifies procurement criteria for Ukraine Facility funds

Ukrainian Parliament's economic committee proposes separate exchange trading system for small wood processors

Ukraine's industrial output Up 3.2% in July, down 3% over 7M – statistics

Ukrainian farmers harvest 30.42 mln tonnes of grain from 63% of fields, yield 11.3% below last year

Ukrainian steel industry hit by rising tariffs, scrap exports, weak markets, and lack of protection – Kamet Steel CEO

AD
AD