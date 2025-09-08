Interfax-Ukraine
20:25 08.09.2025

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin on the fulfillment of social obligations, as well as preparation for the next year within the budget possibilities.

"It is important that the state fulfills its obligations, provides all necessary payments. And this is how it will be in the future," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

The president said this is one of the proofs of Ukraine's resilience even during a full-scale war, since the state preserves its social system and makes payments.

