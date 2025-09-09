Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:53 09.09.2025

Rates of sowing winter grain for 2026 harvest lag behind last year's by 15.2 times

2 min read
Rates of sowing winter grain for 2026 harvest lag behind last year's by 15.2 times

As of September 9, farmers in nine regions of Ukraine had sown 42,200 hectares of winter grain crops and 685,300 hectares of winter rapeseed, the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported.

As of September 10, a year earlier, 639,900 hectares of winter grain crops and 905,000 hectares of winter rapeseed were sown in Ukraine, which is 15.2 times and 1.3 times more, respectively, than in the current year.

According to the report, winter wheat was sown on 39,900 hectares (versus 101,100 hectares a year earlier), barley - on 1,100 hectares (3,700 hectares), rye - on 1,020 hectares (400 hectares).

According to the ministry, winter grain crops are being sown by farmers in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Ternopil, Kherson, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions. Farmers in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Poltava and Ternopil regions have completed the sowing of winter rapeseed.

As reported, on September 3, 2025, the Ministry of Economy published forecast indicators for the area sown with winter grain crops for the 2026 harvest. The agency expects Ukrainian farmers to reduce the area sown with winter crops by 5.1% - to 5.368 million hectares. In particular, the area under winter wheat will decrease by 4.4% - to 4.778 million hectares, winter barley - by 2.7%, to 576,100 hectares, winter rapeseed - by 5.5%, to 1.114 million hectares, while winter rye crops will increase by 7.6% - to 69,300 hectares.

Tags: #winter #sowing #rates

MORE ABOUT

19:55 18.06.2025
Agricultural crops areas in 2025 are no less than last year's 7.8 mln ha

Agricultural crops areas in 2025 are no less than last year's 7.8 mln ha

20:31 09.05.2025
Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

20:37 03.04.2025
Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

21:03 21.03.2025
Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

20:07 19.02.2025
Condition of agricultural crops normal, no need to replant winter crops – Agrarian Minister

Condition of agricultural crops normal, no need to replant winter crops – Agrarian Minister

11:46 16.11.2024
Zelenskyy: We’re more prepared for winter than ever before during the war

Zelenskyy: We’re more prepared for winter than ever before during the war

21:04 08.11.2024
Zelenskyy announces support package for Ukrainians for winter period

Zelenskyy announces support package for Ukrainians for winter period

18:17 30.10.2024
Kyivteploenergo reports on preparations for winter

Kyivteploenergo reports on preparations for winter

11:46 29.10.2024
UNHCR provides targeted winter cash support together with the Ministry of Social Policy and the Pension Fund of Ukraine

UNHCR provides targeted winter cash support together with the Ministry of Social Policy and the Pension Fund of Ukraine

10:06 04.10.2024
Meest will keep rates unchanged in 2024

Meest will keep rates unchanged in 2024

HOT NEWS

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

LATEST

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukroboronprom ranks 16th in terms of growth dynamics among world defense companies - CEO

Ukreximbank finances 700 MW of renewable energy, about 300 MW of which wind farms - board member

Agro sector generates 30% of all loans under 5-7-9% program - Economy Ministry

Lviv region has about 500 MW of renewable energy, another 700 MW can be added in coming years – official

Launching bank remains priority goal of Ukrposhta – CEO

Ministry of Defense cancels outdated requirement for flash point of 62 degrees for diesel fuel – director of A-95

Business again calls for postponing implementation of e-Excise for at least 10 months due to system's unreadiness

1.3 GW of wind farms occupied by Russia, another 40 MW destroyed or damaged – rep of President’s Office

Energoatom pays UAH 102 bln for PSO service since year start, covers 100% of its cost for Jan-Aug

AD
AD