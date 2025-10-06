Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 06.10.2025

Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court


Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

The District Court of Warsaw on Monday extended by 40 days the detention of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zhuravliov, who is suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, for 40 days, the Polsat Polish television has reported.

According to the television channel, the person was detained near Warsaw by Polish special services on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by a German court.

Initially, the prosecutor's office requested an extension of his detention for seven days, which was granted on October 1. This time, a request was filed to extend this period for 100 days, the lawyer insisted on 40.

In addition, within 100 days, the court, after reviewing the documents, will also make a decision on the possible extradition of the suspect to Germany.

The suspect himself, a 49-year-old Ukrainian citizen, claims that he had nothing to do with the explosion, and at the time of the explosion he was in Ukraine.

The explosion of three of the four strands of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, designed to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, occurred on September 26, 2022 at a depth of about 80 meters at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

Tags: #nord_stream #suspect

