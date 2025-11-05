Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:58 05.11.2025

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

2 min read
Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, has announced a hunger strike. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets, noting that he has taken the situation under personal control.

"It became known from the lawyer that Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, is being held in a high-security prison without providing proper sanitary conditions, access to dietary nutrition, information and the possibility of contact with his family. Such circumstances are unacceptable and contradict the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," Lubinets said on Telegram.

He recalled that a Polish court recently acquitted another Ukrainian citizen who was accused under similar circumstances in the "Nord Stream case."

"This decision confirms the lack of proper evidence in such accusations, and should be taken into account by the courts of other EU member states," the Ombudsman said, adding that he had appealed to the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio region, Marino Fardelli, with a request to ensure compliance with the basic rights and proper conditions of detention of the Ukrainian.

"Tomorrow, representatives of the Ukrainian consulate and the Ombudsman’s Office will arrive at the place of detention of Serhiy Kuznetsov to check the conditions of detention, his health and provide the necessary support," Lubinets said.

Tags: #nord_stream #suspect #ombudsman

MORE ABOUT

21:00 06.10.2025
Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

17:55 03.10.2025
SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

20:53 02.10.2025
Court to decide on extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services

Court to decide on extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services

14:29 30.09.2025
Ukrainian, suspected by Germany of involvement in Nord Stream disruption, detained in Poland – media

Ukrainian, suspected by Germany of involvement in Nord Stream disruption, detained in Poland – media

19:09 24.09.2025
Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return over 6,000 citizens, 1,600 children detained by Russia

Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return over 6,000 citizens, 1,600 children detained by Russia

20:30 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

15:05 17.09.2025
Kyiv shelter procurement suspect flees to Turkey – prosecutors

Kyiv shelter procurement suspect flees to Turkey – prosecutors

19:58 04.09.2025
Lubinets on attack on humanitarian mission: World must react to Russia's violation of intl law

Lubinets on attack on humanitarian mission: World must react to Russia's violation of intl law

20:30 19.08.2025
Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

20:43 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Invaders seize 23 sq km in one day, mostly in Kharkiv's Milove district; 3 sq km liberated - DeepState

First underground school opens in Sumy region

Housing loss claims now open in Ukraine's intl damages register

EUR1.2 bln received from Denmark, EUR500 mln more coming by year-end

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

Russian strikes hit energy facilities across three regions, knock out power

PM Svyrydenko unveils new programs under winter support package

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russians attack Novhorod-Siversky in Chernihiv region

AD
AD