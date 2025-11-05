Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, has announced a hunger strike. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets, noting that he has taken the situation under personal control.

"It became known from the lawyer that Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, is being held in a high-security prison without providing proper sanitary conditions, access to dietary nutrition, information and the possibility of contact with his family. Such circumstances are unacceptable and contradict the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," Lubinets said on Telegram.

He recalled that a Polish court recently acquitted another Ukrainian citizen who was accused under similar circumstances in the "Nord Stream case."

"This decision confirms the lack of proper evidence in such accusations, and should be taken into account by the courts of other EU member states," the Ombudsman said, adding that he had appealed to the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio region, Marino Fardelli, with a request to ensure compliance with the basic rights and proper conditions of detention of the Ukrainian.

"Tomorrow, representatives of the Ukrainian consulate and the Ombudsman’s Office will arrive at the place of detention of Serhiy Kuznetsov to check the conditions of detention, his health and provide the necessary support," Lubinets said.