'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

A member of the national energy regulator National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), Serhiy Pushkar, whose name appears in the investigation by the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office investigation, dubbed the "Midas case," is in Warsaw on a business trip.

ENERGOREFORM was informed about this by government sources.

"On a business trip in Warsaw until the end of the week," said the source, who drew attention to the fact that in wartime conditions, business trips of officials, especially men of draft age, are prepared in advance and agreed upon at the government level.

The fact that Pushkar left Ukraine tonight was also reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram on Tuesday.

"A member of the NEURC, Serhiy Pushkar, left the territory of Ukraine tonight. It is he who appears on the tapes regarding receiving a "salary" of $20 from Mindich," Zheleznyak wrote.

As can be seen from the broadcast of the NEURC meeting on Tuesday, Pushkar was absent from it.

ENERGOREFORMA has not received a response to an official request to NEURC for comment.