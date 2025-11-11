Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:50 11.11.2025

'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

1 min read

A member of the national energy regulator National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), Serhiy Pushkar, whose name appears in the investigation by the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office investigation, dubbed the "Midas case," is in Warsaw on a business trip.

ENERGOREFORM was informed about this by government sources.

"On a business trip in Warsaw until the end of the week," said the source, who drew attention to the fact that in wartime conditions, business trips of officials, especially men of draft age, are prepared in advance and agreed upon at the government level.

The fact that Pushkar left Ukraine tonight was also reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram on Tuesday.

"A member of the NEURC, Serhiy Pushkar, left the territory of Ukraine tonight. It is he who appears on the tapes regarding receiving a "salary" of $20 from Mindich," Zheleznyak wrote.

As can be seen from the broadcast of the NEURC meeting on Tuesday, Pushkar was absent from it.

ENERGOREFORMA has not received a response to an official request to NEURC for comment.

Tags: #suspect #midas #energoreform

MORE ABOUT

14:27 11.11.2025
Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

11:21 11.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

09:50 11.11.2025
Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

19:01 10.11.2025
Operation 'Midas:' participants consider protecting energy facilities as source of profit – NABU

Operation 'Midas:' participants consider protecting energy facilities as source of profit – NABU

14:10 10.11.2025
Operation Midas: Notebook with the logo of the Russian Security Service found in office of co-organizer of criminal scheme

Operation Midas: Notebook with the logo of the Russian Security Service found in office of co-organizer of criminal scheme

09:58 05.11.2025
Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

21:00 06.10.2025
Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

17:55 03.10.2025
SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

15:05 17.09.2025
Kyiv shelter procurement suspect flees to Turkey – prosecutors

Kyiv shelter procurement suspect flees to Turkey – prosecutors

20:30 19.08.2025
Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

HOT NEWS

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

LATEST

Ukrainian MP Kravchuk on results of Parliamentary Association Committee meeting: Ukraine is equal partner of EU

URCS receives anti-corruption management system compliance certificate

Kremlin uses trade and humanitarian contacts as cover to recruit citizens of the Global South for war against Ukraine – CCD

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

SES workers have evacuated 17 residents of Druzhkivka since start of Nov, including 5 children

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

AH 44 mln under plea agreements transferred to Sternenko fund for purchase of FPV drones

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

AD
AD