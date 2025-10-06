Court allows confiscation luxury cars from former Kharkiv recruitment chief's family

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) have partially satisfied the claim of the Specialized Anti-corruption Proseuctor's Office (SAPO) prosecutor to recognize as unfounded the assets that formally belong to a relative, but are actually used by the family of the former head of the district TSK (military recruitment center) of Kharkiv city, and their civil confiscation.

"The court recognized the Toyota Camry Hybrid car, model year 2022, as an unfounded asset, and decided to recover its value on the day of acquisition, namely UAH 1,598,030, to the state revenue. In addition, the court decision also recognized the Lexus NX200 car, registered to the official's mother-in-law, as an unfounded asset, and decided to recover it to the state revenue," prosecutors said.

The court's decision can be appealed within 30 days from the date of its full text.

As reported, based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation and evidence independently obtained by the SAPO prosecutor, it was established that the mother-in-law of the head of the Kharkiv district TSK owns two new luxury cars with a total value of UAH 3,423,000, which were purchased in 2022–2023. But in fact, these cars were used by the official and his relatives, that is, it was he who could perform actions with respect to this asset that were identical to the right to dispose of them.

An analysis of the income and expenses of the official, his family members and relatives showed that they could not have purchased these cars at the expense of legitimate profits.