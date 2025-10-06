Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 06.10.2025

Court allows confiscation luxury cars from former Kharkiv recruitment chief's family

2 min read
Court allows confiscation luxury cars from former Kharkiv recruitment chief's family

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) have partially satisfied the claim of the Specialized Anti-corruption Proseuctor's Office (SAPO) prosecutor to recognize as unfounded the assets that formally belong to a relative, but are actually used by the family of the former head of the district TSK (military recruitment center) of Kharkiv city, and their civil confiscation.

"The court recognized the Toyota Camry Hybrid car, model year 2022, as an unfounded asset, and decided to recover its value on the day of acquisition, namely UAH 1,598,030, to the state revenue. In addition, the court decision also recognized the Lexus NX200 car, registered to the official's mother-in-law, as an unfounded asset, and decided to recover it to the state revenue," prosecutors said.

The court's decision can be appealed within 30 days from the date of its full text.

As reported, based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation and evidence independently obtained by the SAPO prosecutor, it was established that the mother-in-law of the head of the Kharkiv district TSK owns two new luxury cars with a total value of UAH 3,423,000, which were purchased in 2022–2023. But in fact, these cars were used by the official and his relatives, that is, it was he who could perform actions with respect to this asset that were identical to the right to dispose of them.

An analysis of the income and expenses of the official, his family members and relatives showed that they could not have purchased these cars at the expense of legitimate profits.

Tags: #sapo #hacc

MORE ABOUT

15:38 01.10.2025
SAPO head: Govt has the will to fight petty corruption, but no demand to fight high-level corruption

SAPO head: Govt has the will to fight petty corruption, but no demand to fight high-level corruption

15:45 12.09.2025
SAPO requests HACC to recognize UAH 3 mln in assets of Dpy Minister of Health Kuzin as unfounded

SAPO requests HACC to recognize UAH 3 mln in assets of Dpy Minister of Health Kuzin as unfounded

16:08 05.09.2025
After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

13:54 05.09.2025
HACC Head: We feel threat to court independence

HACC Head: We feel threat to court independence

18:46 02.09.2025
SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

18:35 02.09.2025
Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

19:55 26.08.2025
Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

13:14 19.08.2025
Former National Police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison - SAPO

Former National Police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison - SAPO

11:55 19.08.2025
HACC Appeals Chamber lifts seizure of assets of Zaporizhia, Nikopol ferroalloy plants, Pokrov Mining of Privat group – media

HACC Appeals Chamber lifts seizure of assets of Zaporizhia, Nikopol ferroalloy plants, Pokrov Mining of Privat group – media

13:59 11.08.2025
More than 200 candidates apply for repeat HACC judge competition, new appointments expected within year - chief of staff

More than 200 candidates apply for repeat HACC judge competition, new appointments expected within year - chief of staff

HOT NEWS

Netherlands to contribute EUR 55 million to World Bank to support Ukraine – PM Schoof

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Zelenskyy: Orban will go down in history as the only PM who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

LATEST

Netherlands to contribute EUR 55 million to World Bank to support Ukraine – PM Schoof

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Zelenskyy: Orban will go down in history as the only PM who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

Russia attacking critical infrastructure of Chernihiv – official

Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

Air raid alerts during mall hours increase to 14.1% in September – URTC

Space Forces creation belated but still relevant - Zaluzhny

Ukrainian forces hit Russian explosives factory and Feodosia oil complex, sparking fires and explosions

AD
AD