16:59 04.10.2025

Air defense neutralize 73 enemy UAVs overnight, hits from 36 drones, three missiles recorded – AFU Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Last night, air defense forces neutralized 73 out of 109 enemy UAVs that attacked Ukrainian territory. Three missiles and 36 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 21 locations, as well as debris from downed drones falling at four locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of October 4 (from 6:00 p.m. on October 3), the enemy attacked with 109 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of attack UAVs ... as well as three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles," the Air Force said on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 73 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of UAVs in the north and east of the country. The air attack was repelled by aircraft, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Thus, the overall effectiveness of the air defense system last night was 65.2%.

