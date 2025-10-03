Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:11 03.10.2025

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

2 min read
Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna commented on information about the impact of the U.S. shutdown on aid to Ukraine.

"I receive many questions about how the U.S. shutdown may affect military support for Ukraine. There is currently no direct impact. All planned supplies in the coming days continue to arrive according to schedule," she said on the Telegram channel.

Stefanishyna added that the embassy continues to monitor the situation and maintains constant contact with U.S. partners.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy said that despite the government "shutdown" in the United States, negotiations between Ukraine and the United States regarding the agreement on drones are proceeding according to plan, and supplies continue to arrive.

Previously, the The Telegraph British newspaper stated, citing its own sources, about fears that the funding suspension would affect the supply of the U.S. weapons to Ukraine.

The 2025 U.S. shutdown started on October 1, 2025 at 00:01 Eastern Time (ET) due to the lack of an approved budget or temporary funding.

The previous U.S. shutdown lasted from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019 (35 days), it was the longest federal shutdown in the U.S. history.

Tags: #weapons #shutdown

