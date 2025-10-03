Sybiha states Ukraine's solidarity with UK in connection with terrorist incident in Manchester

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed Ukraine's solidarity with the United Kingdom in response to the terrorist incident in Manchester. Sybiha wrote this on the X platform on Thursday.

“Following a brutal attack on a synagogue on Yom Kippur, Ukraine expresses solidarity with the United Kingdom, the city of Manchester, and Jewish communities throughout the United Kingdom. Our hearts go out to the victims' loved ones. We strongly condemn any and all acts of antisemitism and violence. Terror will never prevail over our shared values and unity,” Sybiha said on X.

A man reportedly attacked synagogue attendees in Manchester, UK, leaving two dead. Police have classified the incident as a terrorist attack.