11:38 02.10.2025

Zelenskyy discussed with Danish PM how to respond to Russian drone incursions

Zelenskyy discussed with Danish PM how to respond to Russian drone incursions
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Denmark on a visit to participate in the European Political Community summit, has announced that he began his work with a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with whom he discussed a possible response to the incursion of Russian drones into the airspace of the European Union countries and Ukraine’s participation in this.

"The recent incursions into the airspace of Denmark, Poland, Romania, Norway and Estonia were a key issue. Russia is escalating the situation, and we discussed how we can respond to these threats. We have repeatedly proposed creating a joint, integrated air defense system. The expertise of Ukrainian specialists and Ukrainian technologies should become an important part of the EU’s "Drone Wall" initiative," Zelenskyy said on X following the meeting.

