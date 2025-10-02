Russian agent arrested in Poland for plotting attacks in three countries – media

A Russian military intelligence (GRU) agent has been detained in Poland on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in three European Union countries using tin cans filled with explosives, Gazeta Wyborcza reported on Thursday.

"Russian military intelligence was preparing terrorist acts using drones and cans containing powerful explosives instead of corn, informants who are familiar with the findings of the National Prosecutor’s Office and the Internal Security Agency tell us. We have received information about another Russian intelligence operation - this time in Lithuania, Poland and Germany. Our findings suggest that the GRU imported two inconspicuous cans that can be found in grocery stores into Poland," the report said.

According to the publication, the terrorist attack was planned, in particular, at a cemetery in the Polish city of Lodz. The same cans filled with explosives were found at a cemetery in Lithuania. The detainee was also reportedly transporting drone components and SIM cards between Poland, Lithuania and Germany.

The Polish prosecutor’s office announced that the investigation into the case would be completed by the end of this year.