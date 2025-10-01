Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:23 01.10.2025

Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

One person was killed as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the town of Balaklia, Kharkiv region, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"A 70-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack. A 79-year-old, 78-year-old, 35-year-old and 60-year-old woman were injured. All the injured were hospitalized. An 88-year-old woman also suffered an acute stress reaction," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, the missile hit the ground next to a five-story residential building. A fire broke out in one of the apartments. A parked car is also on fire. The State Emergency Service units and medics are working on the scene.

Tags: #strike #kharkiv_region #victims

