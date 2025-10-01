Military families receive up to UAH 2,500 UAH on Defenders' Day

Kyiv has provided one-time targeted assistance to military personnel and their families for the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, which is celebrated on the first day of October, for a total amount of UAH 90 million.

As reported by the Deputy Mayor of Kyiv, Maryna Honda, this is stated in the order of Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. "More than 68 thousand Kyiv residents will receive assistance within the framework of the city’s target program "Support for Kyiv Citizens - Defenders of Ukraine." Payments are provided to: military personnel and veterans with disabilities as a result of the war; participants of the Revolution of Dignity who were injured; family members of prisoners of war, missing persons and deceased defenders; families of Heroes of Ukraine; defenders of the capital," she reported.

Honda noted that the funds will automatically be received by Kyiv residents who are registered with the social protection authorities of the capital or the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Kyiv, and who actually live in the capital. The amount of assistance depends on the category and ranges from UAH 1,200 to 2,500.