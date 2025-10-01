Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:43 01.10.2025

Russia strikes energy facilities in eastern and central regions

1 min read
Russia strikes energy facilities in eastern and central regions

Russia carried out strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in eastern and central Ukraine over the past day.

"Energy workers are addressing the aftermath, and restoration efforts are ongoing," Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported Wednesday.

Repair and recovery work continues at energy facilities damaged by shelling. Measures are being taken to ensure stable operation of the power system.

According to the ministry, as of October 1 the power system remains balanced, with no scheduled restrictions for consumers.

Meanwhile, grid operator Ukrenergo reported that as of the morning of October 1, severe rain and high winds had left 48 settlements in two regions fully or partially without power.

"Regional power company specialists have already begun emergency restoration work. All disconnected consumers are expected to be reconnected within a day," Ukrenergo stated.

The operator also noted that electricity consumption in Ukraine remains high. As of 9:30 a.m. on October 1, demand was just 1.7% lower than at the same time the previous day.

"The reason is cloudy, rainy weather across Ukraine, which reduces the efficiency of household solar power stations and drives higher consumption from the grid," the operator explained.

Tags: #strikes #energy_infrastructure

MORE ABOUT

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

11:20 25.09.2025
Russian drone strikes cut power to 30,000 in Nizhyn

Russian drone strikes cut power to 30,000 in Nizhyn

16:23 23.09.2025
USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

15:53 20.09.2025
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

10:39 19.09.2025
Russia carries out 376 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Russia carries out 376 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

13:36 16.09.2025
Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

12:37 16.09.2025
Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

19:50 08.09.2025
Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

09:16 05.09.2025
Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

17:23 18.08.2025
Number of victims of UAV strikes on residential five-story building in Kharkiv grows to 24 – Emergency Service

Number of victims of UAV strikes on residential five-story building in Kharkiv grows to 24 – Emergency Service

HOT NEWS

Ukraine war a threat to all of Europe - Frederiksen at EU summit

Zelenskyy orders report on causes for Odesa tragedy

Pace of Russian advances almost halves in Sept – DeepState

Ukrainian AF shoots down 44 UAVs overnight, fails to intercept 5 missiles

Zelenskyy: Situation at the Zaporizhia NPP extraordinary

LATEST

Ukraine war a threat to all of Europe - Frederiksen at EU summit

Military families receive up to UAH 2,500 UAH on Defenders' Day

Zelenskyy orders report on causes for Odesa tragedy

Pace of Russian advances almost halves in Sept – DeepState

URCS volunteers rescue people from flooded areas of Odesa

Attempts to erase Ukraine and Ukrainians end with collapse of enemy empires - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian AF shoots down 44 UAVs overnight, fails to intercept 5 missiles

Sister of the King of Great Britain Princess Anne arrives in Kyiv - media

Zelenskyy: Situation at the Zaporizhia NPP extraordinary

Russian attack on Dnipro injures 31, overnight UAV attacks cause damage

AD
AD