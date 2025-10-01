Russia strikes energy facilities in eastern and central regions

Russia carried out strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in eastern and central Ukraine over the past day.

"Energy workers are addressing the aftermath, and restoration efforts are ongoing," Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported Wednesday.

Repair and recovery work continues at energy facilities damaged by shelling. Measures are being taken to ensure stable operation of the power system.

According to the ministry, as of October 1 the power system remains balanced, with no scheduled restrictions for consumers.

Meanwhile, grid operator Ukrenergo reported that as of the morning of October 1, severe rain and high winds had left 48 settlements in two regions fully or partially without power.

"Regional power company specialists have already begun emergency restoration work. All disconnected consumers are expected to be reconnected within a day," Ukrenergo stated.

The operator also noted that electricity consumption in Ukraine remains high. As of 9:30 a.m. on October 1, demand was just 1.7% lower than at the same time the previous day.

"The reason is cloudy, rainy weather across Ukraine, which reduces the efficiency of household solar power stations and drives higher consumption from the grid," the operator explained.