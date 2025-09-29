Zelenskyy: We would very much like Poland to join PURL program

Six countries have already joined NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which allows Ukraine to purchase American weapons using allied funds, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, expressing hope that Poland would also participate.

“Another key element is the PURL initiative, which enables Ukraine to buy American air-defense systems and missiles today. And six countries have already joined. We would very much like other countries – including Poland – to support this initiative as well. It will definitely help us get through the winter,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday following the Warsaw Security Forum.

He noted that Poland had taken part in the EU's SAFE rearmament initiative, and in this context, he mentioned interceptor drones, which are a Ukrainian innovation. “There is the SAFE instrument that Poland will be using. We are ready to cooperate – even to use this instrument for air defense purposes. Today, Ukraine has interceptor drones, which are a technological breakthrough. Interceptor drones are the answer for defending the skies and countering any aerial targets – meaning other drones. We need additional funding for this,” Zelenskyy said.