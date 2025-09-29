Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:10 29.09.2025

Russians damage Dormition Cathedral of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kherson

On Monday, September 29, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson. The shelling damaged the Dormition Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), the Social Service of the Kherson Diocese reported on Facebook.

"At approximately 9:30 a.m. on September 29, 2025, during shelling of Kherson by Russian forces, one of the shells struck the roof of the central altar of the Dormition Cathedral in Kherson," the message reads.

It is noted that the Divine Liturgy was being celebrated in the St. Nicholas Chapel at the time of the shelling. There were no casualties.

Tags: #kherson #uoc_mp #shelled

