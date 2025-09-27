Oil pumping station suspended due to drone attack in Russia's Chuvashia

Representatives of the Chuvashia (Russia) authorities announced a drone attack on an oil pumping station near the village of Konar, as a result of which the station’s operation was stopped.

"This morning, an attempt to use unmanned aerial vehicles from Ukraine was recorded on the territory of the Chuvash Republic. An attack was made on an oil pumping station near the village of Konar, Civil district," Head of Chuvashia Oleg Nikolayev said in Telegram channel.

According to him, the oil pumping station was stopped as a result of the attack. "There is no threat to the population, there are no victims. Minor damage was caused. The operation of the facility has been suspended," he said.