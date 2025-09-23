Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:58 23.09.2025

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that he could persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to stop buying Russian oil.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump was asked whether Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refuses to stop buying Russian oil.

"He is a friend of mine and I haven't spoken to him, but I'm feeling he might stop – and I think he will do that," Trump said.

Tags: #orban #trump #oil

