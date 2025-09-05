Zelenskyy: Important that Orban hears signal from USA regarding Russian oil

Europe's energy independence from Russia is key to strong relations with the United States, it is important that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hears these signals regarding Russian oil from US President Donald Trump, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"America wants to seriously cut Russia's income from energy exports, and this is the right path. The less money Putin earns from oil, the less he can spend on war and on destabilization of other countries. Please keep this in mind. Energy independence from Russia is also key to strong relations with the United States," Zelenskyy said during his address to the participants of the Ambrosetti Forum.

He said that he is currently in Ukraine meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, as well as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, "and we will talk about this as well."

"And it is important that Prime Minister Orbán also hears these signals from the United States, directly from President Trump: the signal about Russian oil," the president stressed.

On September 4, Zelenskyy said that Trump is unhappy that Hungary and Slovakia are buying Russian oil, and thereby helping the Russian war machine.