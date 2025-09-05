Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:18 05.09.2025

Zelenskyy: Important that Orban hears signal from USA regarding Russian oil

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Important that Orban hears signal from USA regarding Russian oil

Europe's energy independence from Russia is key to strong relations with the United States, it is important that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hears these signals regarding Russian oil from US President Donald Trump, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"America wants to seriously cut Russia's income from energy exports, and this is the right path. The less money Putin earns from oil, the less he can spend on war and on destabilization of other countries. Please keep this in mind. Energy independence from Russia is also key to strong relations with the United States," Zelenskyy said during his address to the participants of the Ambrosetti Forum.

He said that he is currently in Ukraine meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, as well as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, "and we will talk about this as well."

"And it is important that Prime Minister Orbán also hears these signals from the United States, directly from President Trump: the signal about Russian oil," the president stressed.

On September 4, Zelenskyy said that Trump is unhappy that Hungary and Slovakia are buying Russian oil, and thereby helping the Russian war machine.

Tags: #orbán #oil

MORE ABOUT

18:54 04.09.2025
Trump unhappy that Hungary, Slovakia buy Russian oil – Zelenskyy

Trump unhappy that Hungary, Slovakia buy Russian oil – Zelenskyy

20:01 18.08.2025
Kazakhstan supplies 1.1 mln tonnes of oil to Germany in 7M - KMG

Kazakhstan supplies 1.1 mln tonnes of oil to Germany in 7M - KMG

19:25 18.08.2025
Oil pumping through Druzhba pipeline completely stopped after strike on oil pumping station in Tambov region

Oil pumping through Druzhba pipeline completely stopped after strike on oil pumping station in Tambov region

15:57 26.07.2025
Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

11:05 18.07.2025
EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

19:02 17.06.2025
Export duty on soybeans, rapeseed to replenish state budget by UAH 7.3 bln – author of bill

Export duty on soybeans, rapeseed to replenish state budget by UAH 7.3 bln – author of bill

16:32 17.06.2025
European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

21:02 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

20:11 10.06.2025
Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

12:24 12.03.2025
Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

HOT NEWS

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Legends Football Match will raise funds for charities, incl Ukrainian Red Cross

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that security guarantees start working now, during war, not after its end

HACC Head: We feel threat to court independence

We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

Ministry of Education initiates introduction of ‘zero course’ for applicants who failed national multi-subject test

AD
AD