Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 26.09.2025

Kyiv Mayor promises free medical, social assistance to soldiers returned from captivity

2 min read
Kyiv Mayor promises free medical, social assistance to soldiers returned from captivity
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

The authorities of the Ukrainian capital provide Kyiv soldiers who returned from Russian captivity with housing support, medical and psychological rehabilitation, social services for families, the possibility of quick restoration of documents, and legal assistance, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said during a meeting with the soldiers released from captivity.

"As of September this year, 238 Kyiv defenders have returned from captivity. Among them, 83 are internally displaced persons who have chosen Kyiv as their new home. We are doing everything to make the capital a place of support and recovery for them. But we also remember that 22 Kyiv volunteers are still in captivity. We are doing everything possible to ensure that each of the captives returns home," Klitschko said in Telegram channel.

For those who are already at home, according to him, the city has introduced various assistance programs. "This includes medical and psychological rehabilitation, social services for families, the possibility of quickly restoring documents, and legal assistance," Klitschko said.

As reported, Kyiv Military Hub (Center for Comprehensive Support for Combatants) has been created in the capital, a single space for military personnel and their family members, where they can receive basic social services, free qualified primary and secondary legal assistance and psychological support, physical and sports rehabilitation, information about employment, undergo career guidance, advanced training courses or learn a new profession.

Tags: #kyiv #assistance #military

MORE ABOUT

20:17 25.09.2025
Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

20:47 22.09.2025
Kyiv's judge exposed for illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 mln

Kyiv's judge exposed for illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 mln

19:43 22.09.2025
Syrsky, Chief of Romanian Defense Staff discuss counteraction to Russian UAVs

Syrsky, Chief of Romanian Defense Staff discuss counteraction to Russian UAVs

15:43 19.09.2025
Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

13:22 19.09.2025
Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

11:55 19.09.2025
Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

09:49 19.09.2025
Military dismiss Russian claims of Kupyansk control as 'premature'

Military dismiss Russian claims of Kupyansk control as 'premature'

09:35 19.09.2025
Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

09:34 19.09.2025
Unexploded enemy drone discovered in Shevchenko district of capital - Tkachenko

Unexploded enemy drone discovered in Shevchenko district of capital - Tkachenko

20:58 18.09.2025
Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

HOT NEWS

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

LATEST

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Denmark to provide Ukraine with EUR 400 mln additional aid package

Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

Hungarian FM responds to entry ban on Hungarian military by mentioning EU membership

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

Ukraine's to review missile defense, mobilization rules for young adults

AD
AD