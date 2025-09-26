Kyiv Mayor promises free medical, social assistance to soldiers returned from captivity

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

The authorities of the Ukrainian capital provide Kyiv soldiers who returned from Russian captivity with housing support, medical and psychological rehabilitation, social services for families, the possibility of quick restoration of documents, and legal assistance, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said during a meeting with the soldiers released from captivity.

"As of September this year, 238 Kyiv defenders have returned from captivity. Among them, 83 are internally displaced persons who have chosen Kyiv as their new home. We are doing everything to make the capital a place of support and recovery for them. But we also remember that 22 Kyiv volunteers are still in captivity. We are doing everything possible to ensure that each of the captives returns home," Klitschko said in Telegram channel.

For those who are already at home, according to him, the city has introduced various assistance programs. "This includes medical and psychological rehabilitation, social services for families, the possibility of quickly restoring documents, and legal assistance," Klitschko said.

As reported, Kyiv Military Hub (Center for Comprehensive Support for Combatants) has been created in the capital, a single space for military personnel and their family members, where they can receive basic social services, free qualified primary and secondary legal assistance and psychological support, physical and sports rehabilitation, information about employment, undergo career guidance, advanced training courses or learn a new profession.