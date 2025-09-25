Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:34 25.09.2025

Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets

2 min read
Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on the European Union to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's military spending, arguing that such a step would make it possible to unblock a loan for Kyiv in the amount of EUR 140 billion and demonstrate "resilience" against Russian aggression, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

As Merz stated in an article for the publication, Germany has been and remains cautious about confiscating the assets of the Russian central bank. "There are not only questions of international law to consider, but also fundamental issues concerning the euro's role as a global reserve currency. But this must not hold us back: we must consider how, by circumventing these problems, we can make these funds available for the defense of Ukraine," the Federal Chancellor said.

"We must now work out a realistic solution by which we can provide Ukraine with an interest-free loan of almost EUR 140 billion without intervening in property rights. That loan only be repaid once Russia has compensated Ukraine for the damage it has caused during this war and until then the Russian assets will remain frozen," Merz said.

He stressed that the funds raised in this way would ensure Ukraine's defense capability for "several years."

The German Chancellor said he will discuss this proposal with European heads of state and government at their meeting in Copenhagen next Wednesday. He proposes that at the European Council meeting at the end of October they give a mandate to prepare this instrument in a legally secure manner.

Merz noted that the decision must be adopted by a large majority of member states that firmly support Ukraine.

He said that should also invite partners from around the world who have frozen Russian assets to join this instrument. To this end, they will closely coordinate their actions with their G7 partners.

Tags: #position #germany

MORE ABOUT

20:30 23.09.2025
Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

19:06 23.09.2025
Brazilian President: No military solution to conflict in Ukraine, meeting in Alaska gives hope for negotiated settlement

Brazilian President: No military solution to conflict in Ukraine, meeting in Alaska gives hope for negotiated settlement

20:10 17.09.2025
Newly appointed German Ambassador Heiko Thoms starts his diplomatic mission in Ukraine

Newly appointed German Ambassador Heiko Thoms starts his diplomatic mission in Ukraine

15:31 12.09.2025
German FM summons Russian ambassador for explanations – media

German FM summons Russian ambassador for explanations – media

21:03 08.09.2025
Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

19:13 04.09.2025
Germany proposes to supply 480 infantry fighting vehicles annually to arm Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Germany proposes to supply 480 infantry fighting vehicles annually to arm Ukraine’s Armed Forces

13:46 30.08.2025
France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

21:10 28.08.2025
Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

19:28 27.08.2025
Merz: We don’t want Ukraine to capitulate

Merz: We don’t want Ukraine to capitulate

12:13 26.08.2025
Sybiha explains to Rubio, European FMs Ukraine's position on security guarantees

Sybiha explains to Rubio, European FMs Ukraine's position on security guarantees

HOT NEWS

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Russia deliberately refuses to connect Zaporizhia NPP to power, leaving it on diesel for two days – Energoatom

USA scrambles four F-16s to monitor four Russian planes near Alaska

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

LATEST

Ukrainian, Lebanese FMs discuss boosting economic cooperation

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Stefanchuk on amending Civil Code: This bill is about expanding personal rights of every individual

Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

First Ladies Zelenska, Trump discuss child protection

Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

Unmanned Systems Forces hit three gas distribution stations in Luhansk region

AD
AD