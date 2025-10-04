French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

One person was killed and seven others were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes in Donetsk region on Friday, October 3, according to the Ukrainian National Police’s Telegram channel.

"A foreign journalist was killed and four civilians were injured near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike," the National Police said on Saturday.

Two more civilians were wounded in the town of Kostiantynivka, which was hit eight times by Russian forces: with two bombs weighing 250 and 500 kg, drones, and artillery.

"One person was wounded in Novo-Oleksandrivka in Kramatorsk district, which was attacked by two Geran-2 UAVs. Two private homes and a car were damaged. In Dobropillia, Russians hit a nine-story building with an FPV drone," police reported.

Additionally, information has been established about one civilian wounded in Siversk, who was injured during the shelling on October 2.

Head of Donetsk Regional Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported one dead and seven wounded this morning. He also reported that one person was killed and four wounded in Kamyshevakha.

On Friday, Russian forces shelled populated areas in Donetsk region 31 times. Filashkin reported that 387 people, including 64 children, were evacuated from the front line in the past 24 hours.

On October 2, according to his data, the occupiers shelled populated areas of the region 35 times, killing one civilian and wounding four. Some 363 people, including 16 children, were evacuated from the front lines.

On October 1, Russian forces shelled populated areas in Donetsk region 32 times, wounding four civilians. Some 411 people, including 32 children, were evacuated from the front lines.

On September 30, the occupiers shelled populated areas of the region 27 times, killing one civilian and wounding eight. Some 273 people, including 53 children, were evacuated from the front lines.

As reported, a Russian drone strike on Friday claimed the life of French journalist and photographer Antoni Lallican, and Ukrainian photographer Hryhoriy Ivanchenko of the Kyiv Independent was injured.

Media reports indicate this occurred near the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, which is approximately 15 kilometers from the line of contact. Kamyshevakha, however, is located even further from the line of contact, approximately 17 kilometers.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed condolences over the death of the photojournalist. "Our compatriot, photojournalist Antoni Lallican, accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the resistance front. It was with deep sorrow that I learned of his death in a Russian drone strike. I offer my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and all his colleagues who, risking their lives, inform us and bear witness to the reality of war," he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also expressed condolences and emphasized that Russia continues to target journalists. “We will make every effort to hold the perpetrators accountable,” he said.